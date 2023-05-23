Gurugram: Husband, in-laws push woman, 4-year-old from first floor; police case registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The woman got hurt in the incident

In a shocking incident, a woman and her four-year-old child were allegedly thrown from the first floor of a house by her husband and in-laws in Gurugram. The woman and the child got caught in a net before hitting the ground.

The incident happed following a domestic dispute in Sector 12A, police said on Tuesday.

While the child was not hurt in the incident, the woman Komal Saini sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, they said.

Komal, a native of Sonepat, in her police complaint has accused her husband Tejeshwar Saini and her in-laws of attempting to murder her. She married Tejeshwar, a resident of Sector-12A, in 2013 and they have two children.

According to the complaint, Komal's husband, her mother-in-law Saroj Saini, brother-in-law Harish, sister-in-law Reena and others abused her. Komal said Tejeshwar slapped her and pulled her hair when she asked him to stop.

"Soon after, they started beating me and when I tried to call the police, they snatched my mobile from my hand. They also tried to hit me on my head with a sharp weapon but it hit my leg. Later, they pushed me along with my four-year-old son from the first floor," Komal said in her complaint.

Injured, Komal took cover of a car and hid in the bushes with her son, Komal said.

"My in-laws came down to see me and returned after not finding me. I reached my aunt's house in Rajeev Nagar with the help of an auto driver," she said.

Komal said she was then rushed to a hospital after which the police were informed around 11 pm on Sunday.

Based on the victim's statement, an FIR was registered at Sector 5A Police Station against her husband, her in-laws under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

"The case is under investigation and the accused will be arrested soon," sub-inspector Subhash Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

