18 new containment zones added in Gurugram; total rises to 63

Image Source : PIXABAY 18 more areas in Gurugram added to containment zones

As Gurugram sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have added as many as 18 more areas to the list of containment zones, taking the total to 63.

The decision was taken on Thursday in a review meeting headed by Gurugram DM Amit Khatri.

"As per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zone. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case is reported in next 28 days," said Khatri.

Ashok Vihar, Dev Jewelery Shop, Nandi Dhm and Chotu Raam Chowk were declared containment free zones as no new case has been reported from there in the last 28 days.

The list of new containment zones

Gali Number 1 and 7 in Sarhaul village

Om Nagar

Police station road Dundehera

Shakti Nagar gali number 2

Shivaji park gali number 1,2,3 and 4

Anand Garden gali number 2

Ashok garden gali number 3

Rattan Garden gali number 5

Swaroop Garden gali number 6

Krishna Nagar gali number 2

Jyoti Park

Khandsa village near Shyam public school

Khandsa road near HSM school

Palam Vihar extension near RBS school

Rajiv colony gali number 2

Dadawas in Pataudi village

Shikohpur village.​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage