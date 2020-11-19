Image Source : PTI Gurugram authority issues coronavirus advisory ahead of Chhath Puja, Gurpurab

The Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a detailed advisory for Chhath Puja which is to be scheduled on November 20 and Guru Nanak Gurpurab on November 30 celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the order, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Gurugram and Chhath Puja Management have been asked to strictly follow certain instructions during these religious events.

According to the orders, the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Gurugram has been asked to ensure safety measures during city kirtan and other religious processions.

Similarly, orders have also been given to the management of Chhath Puja to ensure that social distancing is maintained during the events.

It also suggested that people more than 60 years of age with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 years of age must stay at home.

According to the guidelines, "In case of any fair, exhibition, staggered timings and restricted entries must be considered. Also volunteers should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal scanning; social-distancing and wearing face masks. Close-circuit cameras should be installed to monitor compliance of social distancing norms and wearing masks at crowded places."

The order said individuals must maintain a six feet distance at public places.

"Separate entry and exit must be ensured, entrances will have mandatory hand hygiene thermal screening and wearing masks. No symptomatic person should be allowed at public places. Effective disinfection of surfaces must be ensured and no-touch practice must be followed at all religious places," the order said.

The offering and distribution of Prasad etc. and sprinkling of holy water are prohibited at the religious place. Apart from this, it is mandatory to follow the social distancing rules at the time of food distribution at the community kitchen and at langars during the programme.

"People have to follow Covid-19 guidelines. If they don't take precautions they could be infected with the virus during the festival season. We appeal to the public to follow social distancing norms and take extra caution," said Amit Khatri, Deputy Commissioner.

Latest India News