Lodged in Rohtak jail, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana govt approves 21-day furlough for Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Highlights In furlough, prisoners are allowed to visit their families for a given period of time

The Dera chief is lodged in Rohtak's jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two disciples

He was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court nearly three months ago

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday granted a 21-day furlough by the Haryana government. According to the furlough, prisoners are allowed to visit their families for a given period of time.

The Dera chief is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since his conviction in 2017 for raping two disciples and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special CBI court nearly three months ago, for the murder of sect manager Ranjit Singh in 2002.

CBI special prosecutor HPS Verma had confirmed that Ram Rahim Singh's life sentence will run concurrently with the life term awarded to him in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder case in 2019.

Special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garghad had convicted Ram Rahim Singh and four others - Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil - in the murder case on October 8.

The CBI had sought capital punishment for them.

Also Read | Gurmeet Ram Rahim, others awarded life term in Ranjit Singh murder case

Latest India News