Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gurgaon is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. The state has 10 parliamentary seats. The Gurgaon seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. Rao Inderjit Singh represented the constituency three times in a row in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Gurgaon Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 21,50,728 voters in the Gurgaon constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 11,45,402 voters were male and 10,05,283 were female voters. 43 voters belonged to the third gender. 5,071 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurgaon in 2019 was 10,738 (10,283 were men and 455 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gurgaon constituency was 18,44,906. Out of this, 9,84,370 voters were male and 8,60,536 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 360 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurgaon in 2014 was 14,105 (9,439 were men and 4,666 were women).

Gurgaon 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat with a margin of 3,86,256 votes. He was polled 8,81,546 votes with a vote share of 60.88%. He defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh who got 4,95,290 votes (34.20%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Chaudhary Rais Ahmad stood third with 26,756 votes (1.85%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 14,46,509.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh won the seat. He won the constituency in 2009 for the first time as a Congress candidate. He was polled 6,44,780 votes with a vote share of 48.82%. INLD candidate Zakir Hussain got 3,70,058 votes (28.02%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Hussain by a margin of 2,74,722 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 13,20,620. Congress candidate Rao Dharam Pal came third with 1,33,713 votes (10.12%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Yogendra Yadav was in the fourth position with 79,456 votes (6.02%).

Gurgaon Past Winners

Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP): 2014

Rao Inderjit Singh (Congress): 2009

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 5,389 voters (0.37%) opted for NOTA in the Gurgaon constituency. In 2014, 2,658 voters (0.20%) opted for NOTA in the Gurgaon constituency.

Gurgaon Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 14,46,509 or 67.26%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 13,20,620 or 71.58%.

Gurgaon Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the Gurgaon constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,254 polling stations in the Gurgaon constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,816 polling stations in the Gurgaon constituency.