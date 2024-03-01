Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election 2024

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gurdaspur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The state has 13 parliamentary seats. The Gurdaspur seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar, Qadian, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. BJP's Vinod Khanna represented the Gurdaspur constituency four times in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Congress candidate Sukhbuns Kaur won the seat five times in a row in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996.

Gurdaspur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 15,95,284 voters in the Gurdaspur constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,49,761 voters were male and 7,45,479 were female voters. 44 voters belonged to the third gender. 10,459 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurdaspur in 2019 was 22,498 (22,098 were men and 400 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Gurdaspur constituency was 15,00,337. Out of this, 7,84,477 voters were male and 7,15,839 were female voters. 21 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 399 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gurdaspur in 2014 was 12,167 (9,110 were men and 3,057 were women).

Gurdaspur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate and film star Sunny Deol won the seat for the first time with a margin of 82,459 votes. He was polled 5,58,719 votes with a vote share of 50.58%. He defeated Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar who got 4,76,260 votes (43.12%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,03,887.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Vinod Khanna won the seat for the fourth time. He was polled 4,82,255 votes with a vote share of 46.25%. Congress candidate Partap Singh Bajwa got 3,46,190 votes (33.20%) and was the runner-up. Khanna defeated Bajwa by a margin of 1,36,065 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,42,699. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sucha Singh Chhotepur came third with 1,73,376 votes (16.63%).

Gurdaspur Past Winners

Sunil Jakhar (Congress): 2017 bypoll

Vinod Khanna (BJP): 2014

Partap Singh Bajwa (BJP): 2009

Vinod Khanna (BJP): 2004

Vinod Khanna (BJP): 1999

Vinod Khanna (BJP): 1998

Sukhbuns Kaur Bhinder (Congress): 1996

Sukhbuns Kaur Bhinder (Congress): 1992

Sukhbuns Kaur Bhinder (Congress): 1989

Sukhbuns Kaur Bhinder (Congress): 1985

Sukhbuns Kaur Bhinder (Congress): 1980

Yagya Datt Sharma (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above

In 2019, 9,560 voters (0.87%) opted for NOTA in the Gurdaspur constituency. In 2014, 4,625 voters (0.44%) opted for NOTA in the Gurdaspur constituency.

Gurdaspur Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,03,887 or 69.20%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,42,699 or 69.50%.

Gurdaspur Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Gurdaspur constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Gurdaspur.

Gurdaspur Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,826 polling stations in the Gurdaspur constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,756 polling stations in the Gurdaspur constituency.