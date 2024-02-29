Guna Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Guna Lok Sabha Election 2024

Guna Lok Sabha Election 2024: Guna is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 29 parliamentary seats. The Guna seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi and Mungaoli. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. The Guna constituency has been the Scindia family's stronghold since Independence. Vijaya Raje Scindia won the seat in 1957, 1967, 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998. Her son Madhavrao Scindia represented the constituency in 1971, 1977, 1980 and 1999. Madhavrao's son Jyotiraditya Scindia won the seat four times in a row in 2002 (bypoll), 2004, 2009 and 2014 before losing to BJP's Krishna Pal Yadav in 2019.

Guna Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,75,724 voters in the Guna constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,89,161 voters were male and 7,86,519 were female voters. 44 voters belonged to the third gender. 5,796 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guna in 2019 was 1,048 (1,008 were men and 40 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Guna constituency was 16,05,613. Out of this, 8,57,327 voters were male and 7,48,265 were female voters. 21 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 2,204 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guna in 2014 was 106 (87 were men and 19 were women).

Guna 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Krishna Pal Singh Yadav won the seat for the first time with a margin of 1,25,549 votes. He was polled 6,14,049 votes with a vote share of 52.10%. He defeated Congress candidate and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia who got 4,88,500 votes (41.44%). BSP candidate Lokendra Singh Rajpoot Dhakad stood third with 37,530 votes (3.18%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 11,78,423.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia won the seat for the fourth time in a row (including a bypoll). He was polled 5,17,036 votes with a vote share of 52.89%. BJP candidate Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya got 3,96,244 votes (40.53%) and was the runner-up. Scindia defeated Pawaiya by a margin of 1,20,792 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,76,629. BSP candidate Lakhan Singh Baghel came third with 27,412 votes (2.80%).

Ranchi Past Winners

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (Congress): 2009

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (Congress): 2004

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia (Congress): 2002 bypoll

Madhavrao Scindia (Congress): 1999

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia (BJP): 1998

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia (BJP): 1996

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia (BJP): 1991

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia (BJP): 1989

Mahendra Singh (Congress): 1984

Madhavrao Scindia (Congress): 1980

Madhavrao Scindia (Independent): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 12,403 voters (1.05%) opted for NOTA in the Guna constituency. In 2014, 12,481 voters (1.28%) opted for NOTA in the Guna constituency.

Guna Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,78,423 or 70.32%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,76,629 or 60.83%.

Guna Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 12 in the Guna constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Guna.

Guna Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 2,170 polling stations in the Guna constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,919 polling stations in the Guna constituency.