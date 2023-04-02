Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi likely to file plea against the Surat court's verdict in 'Modi surname' defamation case tomorrow

Gujarat: Congress leader and ex-MP, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Gujarat on Monday (April 3, 2023) as an appeal is expected to be moved in the sessions court there against his conviction and two-year sentence in 'Modi surname' defamation case. Gandhi will file a plea against the Surat court's verdict in the defamation case.

The legal team of the Grand old party has prepared the plea which will be filed in Surat's sessions court. In addition to this, Gandhi is expected to demand a stay on the conviction in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification earlier said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat. Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023," the notification read.

Surat's court sentence Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail

The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

