Gujarat: 9 accused in Morbi bridge collapse arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Morbi bridge collapse

Morbi bridge collapse: Nine accused in Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat have been arrested. At least 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed. All the accused are from the private company Oreva co which has been responsible for maintaining the bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a "detailed and extensive" inquiry into the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and said its key learnings must be implemented at the earliest. He had visited the collapse site and a local hospital where the injured had been admitted. He had also chaired a high-level meeting at Morbi to review the situation, the Prime Minister's Office earlier said.

Latest India News