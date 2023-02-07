Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gujarat: Four of a family killed as car rams into truck in Surendranagar district

Gujarat accident: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed after a car, in which they were travelling, rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday. According to a police official the accident occurred near Aya village in the Surendranagar district.

The deceased have been identified as Dhirubhai Khant (55), Vasantbhai Khant (25), Kalidas Khant (40) and Ajay (16).

All deceased belonged to Sabarkantha district

"Early morning, an Eeco car crashed into a truck, in which four members of one family were killed on the spot. All deceased hailing from the Volvo village of Modasa Taluka of the Sabarkantha district were members of the Khant family. They were going towards Rajkot, when the accident occurred near Aya village of the Surendranagar district," a Sayla Police Station officer told IANS.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness informed the police that the accident might have occurred because of fog and poor visibility, but it is not clear, whether the truck was standing, or all of sudden it applied brakes and the Eeco car driver could not control his vehicle as it rammed into the truck.

