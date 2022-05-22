Gujarat: Fire in Gandhinagar pharma factory; no casualty

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Fire breaks out in a pharma company in Kalol's GIDC, Gandhinagar dist

Highlights Blaze erupted in pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area

Fire spread fast due to several drums containing solvent stored in factory

There is no report of any casualty so far

A major fire broke out in a drug manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Sunday. There was no report of any casualty. The blaze erupted in the pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area, an official from the fire department in Gandhinagar said. A call was received about the blaze around 9 am and five fire tenders were rushed there immediately, the official said.

The fire spread fast due to several drums containing a solvent stored in the factory, hence it was taking time to bring it under control, he said. "As per primary information, some workers who were inside the factory came out on time. There is no report of any casualty so far," the official said.

Also Read | J&K: Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch

Latest India News