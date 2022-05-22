Sunday, May 22, 2022
     
Gujarat: Fire in Gandhinagar pharma factory; no casualty

The fire spread fast due to several drums containing a solvent stored in the factory.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Gandhinagar Updated on: May 22, 2022 13:40 IST
Gujarat fire, Gujarat, fire incident in Gujarat, Fire incident, Gandhinagar pharma factory
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI

Fire breaks out in a pharma company in Kalol's GIDC, Gandhinagar dist

Highlights

  • Blaze erupted in pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area
  • Fire spread fast due to several drums containing solvent stored in factory
  • There is no report of any casualty so far

A major fire broke out in a drug manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Sunday. There was no report of any casualty. The blaze erupted in the pharmaceutical unit located in Kalol industrial area, an official from the fire department in Gandhinagar said. A call was received about the blaze around 9 am and five fire tenders were rushed there immediately, the official said.

The fire spread fast due to several drums containing a solvent stored in the factory, hence it was taking time to bring it under control, he said. "As per primary information, some workers who were inside the factory came out on time. There is no report of any casualty so far," the official said.

