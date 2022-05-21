Saturday, May 21, 2022
     
  4. Gujarat: 6 killed in deadly 3-vehicle crash in Modasa | Video

Gujarat: 6 killed in deadly 3-vehicle crash in Modasa | Video

Two trucks and a car collided head-on near Alampur village in Modasa in the Aravalli district. A chemical-laden tanker caught fire after the collision.

Nirnay Kapoor Reported by: Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor
Ahmedabad Updated on: May 21, 2022 12:43 IST

Gujarat: A deadly accident was reported near Alampur village in Modasa in Aravalli district after two trucks and a car collided head-on. Six people were killed in the ill-fated crash. 

A huge traffic jam was reported in the area after the accident. The traffic was briefly halted on Modasa-Nadiad highway following the fatal crash. About 10 kilometers of traffic jam on both sides of the highway was reported. The Modasa-Nadiad highway was closed following the fire.

The vehicles caught fire after the accident. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot to control the blaze. A chemical-laden tanker caught fire after the collision. The incident took place at around 10 a.m.

