Greater Noida: Express Astra road caves in due to heavy rainfall; no casualties

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Greater Noida: Express Astra road caves in due to heavy rainfall

Highlights No official from the Noida authority reached the spot

The incident occurred under Bisrakh police station area limits

IMD on Saturday had said rain would lash adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday

Greater Noida: A large part of a road Express Astra in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida (West) caved in on Sunday due to excessive rainfall in the region.

Rescue teams reached the spot in time, however, no injuries or casualties were reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) late on Saturday said light to moderate intensity rain would occur over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD had predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spells for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

Parts of Noida face waterlogging due to heavy rainfall

Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams at several places, including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

Locals crossing the underpass were seen moving slowly due to waterlogging.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital and the NCR area recorded heavy rain on October 8 and October 9.

The reported rains in the national capital area amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

As per the weather forecasting agency, the rainfall recorded on Sunday is not record-breaking for the month of October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount.

The weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi-NCR.

The IMD also said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Delhi weather update: Incessant rains improve air quality; more downpour on forecast today

Latest India News