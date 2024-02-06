Govt to fence entire 1643-km long Indo-Myanmar border, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

The government will fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer-long India-Myanmar border in another step to boost country's security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Tuesday.

"The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border...", Amit Shah said.

The fence will facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution.

They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon.

Indo-Myanmar border currently has Free Movement Regime

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border.

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border.

