Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Govt to fence entire 1643-km long Indo-Myanmar border, says Amit Shah

Govt to fence entire 1643-km long Indo-Myanmar border, says Amit Shah

The move could virtually put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR) prevalent along the porous border. The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any document.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2024 19:48 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House
Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

The government will fence along the entire 1,643-kilometer-long India-Myanmar border in another step to boost country's security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Tuesday.

"The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border...", Amit Shah said.

The fence will facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution.

They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon.

Indo-Myanmar border currently has Free Movement Regime

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border.

The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 30 crore seized at India-Myanmar border, one arrested

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News