Govt offering employment allowance? Here's the truth behind viral message

Image Source : @CYBERDOST Fraudsters are using covid pandemic as an opportunity to deceive innocent citizens using various tactics like offering fake employment allowance.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) maintained Twitter handle Cyber Dost has alerted citizens asking them not to fall for fake employment allowance registration, as fraudsters are using coronavirus pandemic an opportunity to dupe people.

They may ask to register on fake websites such as "Pradhanmantri berozgar bhatta yojna" or may send fake registration request through SMS, email or other social media platforms.

Avoid responding/clicking any such call/messages/email or malicious links and do not share your personal details.

