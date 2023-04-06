Govt amends IT rules 2021, lays out norms for online gaming

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The government has notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics code) rules, 2021 for an open, safe & trusted and accountable Internet and layout a comprehensive framework for Online Gaming Eco-system. The amendments also deal with fact checking related to online content pertaining to government.

These rules address the twin challenges of catalyzing and expanding online gaming innovation and at the same time protecting citizens from illegal betting and wagering online. Rules will be catalyst for expanding innovation, while banning/prohibiting wagering on outcome of games and betting.

Online gaming is a multi-billion opportunity for Indian Startups and an important part of PM Modi's vision of IndiaTechade and USD 1 trillion digital economy.

Online gaming startups and innovation are being powered by young Indians across the country and these rules will provide clarity and certainty in terms of policy framework for them.

Rules will ensure that online games or sites that involve wagering will be banned completely including advertising or any time of presence.

Industry participating SROs will be core of the enabling framework which will certify permissible online games. Stakeholder participative SROs to determine permissible online games; Safety of Gamers including Children to be addressed.

Under the Rules, MEITY to also notify agency to factcheck false and misleading information related to government business.

