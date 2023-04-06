Trouble mounts for NGO Oxfam India after MHA recommends CBI probe into foreign fund allegations

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC CBI probe against Oxfam India

The Central government on Thursday stepped up action against Oxfam's India wing- a British-founded confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations focusing on the alleviation of global poverty. According to sources, the Union Home Ministry recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of Oxfam India for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Allegations against Oxfam India

According to MHA sources, Oxfam India violated FCRA norms. It allegedly continued to transfer foreign contributions to various entities even after registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers.

During a survey carried out by the Income Tax department, multiple emails were found which revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to circumvent provisions of the FCRA by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, sources said.

The survey also "exposed" Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the organisation liberally over the years, they said.

Oxfam India, which is registered to carry out social activities, allegedly routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of a commission, sources said.

Following these findings, the home ministry recommended a CBI probe into the affairs of Oxfam India, they said.

