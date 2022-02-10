Thursday, February 10, 2022
     
Govt makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in car

The new norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row of a car.

PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2022 17:50 IST
Govt makes three-point seat belts mandatory for cars 

Highlights

  • The norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row of a car
  • Presently, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars have three-point seat belts

The government has made it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car. The norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row of a car, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said at a press conference on Thursday.

"I have signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front-facing passengers in a car," the road transport and highways minister said. Presently, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts. However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars come equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats. Gadkari said as many as 1.5 lakh people die every year in 5 lakh road accidents in the country.

