Government teacher held with banned drugs in J&K's Budgam

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Govt teacher held with banned drugs in J&K's Budgam.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district said on Sunday that it has arrested a government teacher from whose possession 103 bottles of banned drug, codeine were recovered.

Police said they intercepted a vehicle in the Wadwan area of Budgam district and during a search of the vehicle, 103 bottles of codeine were recovered.

"During questioning, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Syed Irfan-ul-Haq who belongs to the Khayam locality in Srinagar city, is a lecturer in the school education department.

"Both the accused and the vehicle have been taken into possession and a case under the NDPS act has been registered", police said.

It must be mentioned that if proved in the court of law, the accused can be punished for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh under the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) act 1985.

