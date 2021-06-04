Friday, June 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 4-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in J&K's Budgam

4-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in J&K's Budgam

Adha Shakil went missing from the lawn of her house in Ompora Housing Colony on Thursday evening, they said, adding remains of her body were found in a nearby forest area during a search operation on Friday morning.

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: June 04, 2021 18:34 IST
Four year old, girl, death, leopard, Jammu and Kashmir, Budgam, Ompora Housing Colony, search operat
Image Source : FILE/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

4-year-old girl mauled to death by leopard in Budgam.

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Adha Shakil went missing from the lawn of her house in Ompora Housing Colony on Thursday evening, they said, adding remains of her body were found in a nearby forest area during a search operation on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Mirza called a meeting with senior police officers and officials of the forest and wildlife departments to decide on a slew of measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

These include immediate removal of fallen material and other cultural operations in Ompora forests and other risk areas.

The forest department will immediately take steps for erection and strengthening of existing chain-link fencing in the Ompora forests and will submit a detailed project report to the higher authorities for funds.

The wildlife warden will deploy staff, well equipped with machinery for elimination of the wild animal (leopard), which has turned man-eater, with permission from the competent authority.

The wildlife department staff will be deputed in the periphery of the Ompora forests for patrolling and awareness among the general public.

Also Read: Watch: Leopard falls into water tank in Karnataka's Udupi, rescued by forest dept

Also Read: Snow leopard gives birth to 3 cubs in WB's Darjeeling

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X