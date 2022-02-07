Gorakhpur temple security tightened following bomb threat; probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Gorakhpur temple security beefed up after tweet threat

The tweet also said bombs had been planted to blow up the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow

Bhim Sena state president Seema Singh and one Rashid has planted explosives, it stated

The security of Gorakhpur temple was tightened following a tweet, threatening to blow it up along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched by the police on the temple premises, however, nothing was found after which a case was registered and a probe was launched.

A tweet from a Twitter handle with the name 'Lady Don' said that bombs had been planted to blow up the Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow, railway and bus stations and that the chief minister will also be eliminated by Bhim Sena state president Seema Singh and one Rashid has planted explosives.

The next tweet said that one Sulaiman Bhai has planted a bomb in Gorakhnath Math. After an hour, a tweet from the same handle warned about a blast at Meerut CDA Army Cantt adding that one Furqan Bhai has planted bombs at 10 places in Meerut.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said a massive combing drive was launched at Gorakhnath temple and other places after the tweet but no explosives or detonators were found.

"It seems that it was some kind of prank," the SSP said.

(With inputs from IANS)

