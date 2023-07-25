Gopal Kanda, former Haryana minister and accused in Geetika Sharma suicide case, acquitted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gopal Kanda

Gopal Kanda acquitted: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case. Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

Ex-Haryana Minister of State for HomeAffairs as charged with abetment to suicide, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy after Sharma in her suicide note had blamed Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda and one of his employees, Aruna Chadha, for harassment. A case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

