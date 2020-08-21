Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava has tested positive for coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Gopal Bhargava has tested positive for coronavirus in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Earlier Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tested positive for the infectious disease and has recently recovered from the deadly disease.

Earlier, another Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silawat, who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged from a private hospital last Friday following his recovery. The water resources minister had tested positive for the deadly infection on July 28 and had informed about it on Twitter.

In the upcoming Assembly by-polls, Silawat, a loyalist of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, is likely to get a BJP ticket from Sanver constituency, where he won as a Congress candidate in 2018.

The minister had toured Sanver extensively to develop a rapport with voters before he contracted the infection.

