Good news for train passengers! Railways extends cancellation time of reserved tickets. Check details

In pleasant news for train passengers, the Ministry of Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and upto nine months from the date of the journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020, to July 31, 2020. It is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Railways. In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter upto nine months from the date of journey.

"After the lapse of six months from the date of journey, many passengers may have deposited the tickets to Claims Office of Zonal Railways through TDR or through general application along with original tickets, a full refund of fare on such PRS counter tickets shall also be allowed for such passengers," the Railway ministry said in a statement.

"Earlier, comprehensive guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fare, due to COVID-19 situation had been issued. As per instruction for trains cancelled by Railways, relaxation was given for submission of PRS counter tickets up to six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding day to journey) and in case the PRS counter tickets cancelled through 139 or through the website of IRCTC, refund across the counter upto six months from the date of journey," the Railways said.

Soon after the lockdown was announced in March and regular train services were suspended due to the pandemic, the time limit for ticket cancellation was extended from three days to three months and in May it was extended to six months.

This was done to restrict the number of passengers at counters and prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

