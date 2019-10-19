Image Source : PTI 100 envoys, embassy officials to visit Golden temple on October 22

Ambassadors and high-level officials of 100 embassies would visit the Harmandir Sahib, the holiest of Sikh shrines, in Amritsar on October 22, organisers said on Saturday.

"Nearly 100 delegates, comprising ambassadors and high-level functionaries, are reaching the Golden Temple to pay obeisance on October 22," an official with the Shriomani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) told the media.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal will receive them and present them 'siropa' (robe of honour). The shrine complex will be lit with millions of lights and a fireworks display will also be organised.

The SGPC, considered a mini Parliament of Sikh religious affairs, has an annual budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

The SGPC controls Sikh religious affairs and manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the Harmandir Sahib.

