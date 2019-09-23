Vaishno Devi shrine gets gold-plated entrance gate funded by donors

New golden gate at Vaishno Devi shrine

Come September 29 and a new golden gate will greet pilgrims at the holy shrine of the Vaishno Devi. The gate will be decked up with flowers from different parts of the world and will be set up this Navratra. The golden gate will replace the existing one at the entrance which has been made of marble, sources said, adding that it is the third time that it is being revamped.

Earlier in 1962, a pilgrim had donated for the laying of marble at the entrance of the cave shrine, which was later replaced with marble from Makrana in 2005 by the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board.

Here are 10 interesting things to know about the golden gate at the Vaishno Devi shrine

# The new golden gate for Vaishno Devi shrine is being built with 10 kilos of gold

# Nearly 1,100 kgs of silver and copper will also be used in the new gate

# The gold gate will have pictures of Vaishnodevi, Mahagauri, Sidhidatri, Kalrati, Chamunda etc., carved on it

# A six-foot-tall picture of Goddess Laxmi will be put on the right side of the entrance, along with a special prayer chamber for aarti on the left side

# A picture of Lord Ganesha with Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva, along with Hanuman and Sun God will also be put up in the area around the cave’s entrance

# The new gold gate will also have a dome, golden flags and a golden ‘chattar’

# A bell made of gold and silver, weighing 25 kilos will be hung inside

# Tulips from Holland, Hydrangea from Mylesia, Cymbidium from Thailand, and Orchids from Singapore have been sourced for the floral decorations on the gate

# The entire project has been funded by donors

# For a timely completion, 20 artisans from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are working round the clock

Meanwhile, the entire track between Katra to the shrine will be illuminated during the festival, the board has decided. Other than this, free langar will also be organised for pilgrims including those observing fast.

According to Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, the Reasi district administration and Shrine Board have made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims whose number is expected to touch four lakh during Navratras.

