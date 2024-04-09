Goa: Huge explosion in farmhouse rocks Ansolem village, several houses damaged, one detained

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

A huge explosion occurred in a private farmhouse at Ansolem village in North Goa late Monday evening. According to the police, no casualty was reported but several houses near the farmhouse developed cracks due to the blast. Valpoi Police detained one person in connection with the explosion.

The police official said, “The blast was reported in a private farmhouse located at Ansolem village of Bhironda village panchayat around 10 pm. A godown which was stocked with explosives was completely destroyed in the blast.”

Police said they are investigating how such a huge quantity of explosive was procured. Initial reports indicate that gelatin explosives were being used in stone crusher plants located in the surrounding areas, they said.

“We are interrogating one person whose identity is yet to be revealed,” a police officer said.

Police said a thorough inquiry would be conducted on Tuesday. The entire area has been sealed and a forensic team would be called for the investigation, they said.

Local MLA Deviya Rane, in a post on 'X', said that an FIR would be filed against the culprits involved in the blast.

"This is to inform the people that we have received reports of a blast at Ansolem in Bhironda Panchayat, no casualties reported at the site," Rane said.

"An FIR will be filed under the Explosives Substance Act, and a thorough investigation is underway. Stringent action will be taken once the investigation is concluded," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

