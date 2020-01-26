Goa Guv lauds state's uniform civil code in Republic Day speech

Goa has led the way in the country by being the first and the only state to follow a Uniform Civil Code, said Governor Satya Pal Malik in his Republic Day speech here on Sunday. Malik, who also listed the achievements of the state government, also said that the crime rate in the coastal state has dipped in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

"Goa is known for its peaceful coexistence of various religious communities. It is a state with a rich tradition of harmony and has maintained this through these years," Malik said.

"Goa is the only state in India that has a uniform civil code. Regardless of our religion, gender, caste, Goa has common family law. I feel Goa is truly blessed to have peace and unity in diversity," the Governor said.

The Governor also said that Goa is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, with well developed social, health, industrial, tourism and sports infrastructure as well as virtual connectivity.

Commenting about the law and order situation in the state, Malik also said that the crime rate in the state had seen a decline of 10.4 percent in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

"At the same time crime detection rate has increased to 84 percent in 2019 as against 82 percent in 2018 due to adequate staffing and implementation of various preventive measures and adoption of modern technology," Malik said.

