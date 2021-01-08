Friday, January 08, 2021
     
Goa to impose Rs 10,000 fine for drinking on beaches

The Goa Tourism department will now impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beaches after several areas were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations, an official said on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2021 21:23 IST
The Goa Tourism department will now impose a fine of Rs 10,000 for drinking on beaches after several areas were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations, an official said on Friday. State Tourism Director Menino D'Souza told PTI that boards cautioning people against drinking on beaches have been installed.

The state government, in January 2019, amended the Tourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches, he said.

"The tourism department will enforce the amended Act through police. Once we have our Tourist Police Force, we will be able to do it on our own," he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

