Goa Covid restrictions extended till June 14

Image Source : PTI Goa curfew extended till June 14: CM Pramod Sawant

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till June 14, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday.

"Our Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 AM to 3 PM," CM Pramod Sawant tweeted.

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to June 7.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, shops related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection, and stationary items will be allowed to open during the period of the curfew.

Goa currently has 8,216 active cases, while 2,744 people have died due to Covid related complications since the outbreak of the pandemic. In all, 1,58,990 people have tested positive in Goa.

