Ghulam Nabi Azad-Farooq Abdullah engage in war of words over 'late night meeting with PM, HM' remark

A war of words broke out between Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah after media reports claimed that the former said that the latter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at night. The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president came out in clarification of his purported remarks in the media and said that he never made such a claim and only quoted his “sources in Delhi” that the National Conference chief “tries to meet the central leadership” at night.

“I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment,” Azad said.

Farooq Abdullah reacts

Lashing out at Azad for his purported remarks, Abdullah said that he would meet the Prime Minister or the Home Minister during the day if he has to meet them and asked the DPAP chief the reason behind “defaming” him.

“If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night?...what is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah? When no one wanted to give him Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him Rajya Sabha seat... but today he is saying all this. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth...'' he said.

