Ghazipur bomb scare: Delhi Police recovers bike in which IED may have been transported to market

Ghazipur bomb scare: Delhi Police has on Saturday recovered a bike the Special Cell suspects that IED was taken to Ghazipur from this bike. A black colour Splendor motorcycle was recovered from the parking lot of Dilshad Garden Metro Station. The explosive used in the IED, which was seized from the Ghazipur flower market, is suspected to be part of consignments dropped in Punjab and Jammu Kashmir by drones from Pakistan.

According to initial investigation, in 2020, this bike was stolen from Shastri Park in Delhi. The bike was seen from the CCTV, after which the special cell was looking for the bike.

The seizures made in recent times and the use of RDX in the improvised explosive device (IED) found at the market indicate towards Pakistani spy agency ISI's role, officials said. The IED was seized from the market on January 14, ahead of Republic Day.

On Monday, after the National Security Guard (NSG) informed the Delhi Police that the IED seized from the market had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components, police officials probing the case said that RDX as a component was used in blasts in the national capital earlier.

No arrest has been made in the Ghazipur case till now. Police are examining footage of multiple CCTV cameras to find a suspect.

Police officials said they suspect that the kind of explosive used in the IED seized from the market could have been part of consignments dropped in Jammu Kashmir and Punjab by droned from Pakistan.

