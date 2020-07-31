Image Source : FILE PHOTO Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 31 in light of upcoming festivals and COVID-19

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the upcoming festivals like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Janmashtmi etc, the District Magistrate in Ghaziabad has decided to impose Section 144 till August 31. This has been done to make sure that the festivals are concluded without and the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases.

All sweet vendors and rakhi shops will be allowed to open, outside containment zones, this Sunday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The DM has appealed to the people to follow strict social distancing norms while visiting these shops and make sure that they wear masks at all times.

Total lockdown will remain in place in Uttar Pradesh, as per orders issued earlier.

