  • Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
India's GDP grows at 8.4% in July-Sept 2021 versus 7.4% contraction last year

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year.

New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2021 18:46 IST
India Q2 GDP: Showing signs of recovery during the second quarter following a record growth in the first quarter of financial year 2022,  India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 8.45 per cent during the July-September quarter, official data released on Tuesday showed.

The GDP growth in April-June quarter this fiscal stood at 20.1 per cent. The Indian economy had contracted by 24.4 per cent in April-June last year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 7.4 per cent in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2021-22 (H1 2021-22) is estimated at Rs 68.11 lakh crore as against Rs 59.92 lakh crore during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 13.7 per cent in H1 2021-22 as against a contraction of 15.9 per cent during the same period last year, it stated.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 4.9 per cent in the July-September period of 2021.

