Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Noida police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

Noida police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

As people in Gautambudhha Nagar remain under coronavirus lockdown inflicted by the government and labourers walk for hundreds of miles to get back to their hometowns, a heartwarming video of a Noida police distributing food and water to people has won over many hearts. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Noida Published on: May 16, 2020 13:37 IST
Gautambudh Nagar police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video
Image Source : INDIA TV

GautamBuddha Nagar police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

As people in Gautambudhha Nagar remain under coronavirus lockdown inflicted by the government and labourers walk for hundreds of miles to get back to their hometowns, a heartwarming video of Noida police distributing food and water to people has won over many hearts. 

In the video, a Noida cop is seen distributing water bottles and bananas to migrants. The video is from the highway and the Surajpur area in the district 

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the illness in Greater Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). This is the fifth coronavirus casualty in the district. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X