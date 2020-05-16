Noida police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

Image Source : INDIA TV GautamBuddha Nagar police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

As people in Gautambudhha Nagar remain under coronavirus lockdown inflicted by the government and labourers walk for hundreds of miles to get back to their hometowns, a heartwarming video of Noida police distributing food and water to people has won over many hearts.

In the video, a Noida cop is seen distributing water bottles and bananas to migrants. The video is from the highway and the Surajpur area in the district

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the illness in Greater Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). This is the fifth coronavirus casualty in the district.

