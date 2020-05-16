Noida police distribute food, water to people amid lockdown | Video

As people in Gautambudhha Nagar remain under coronavirus lockdown inflicted by the government and labourers walk for hundreds of miles to get back to their hometowns, a heartwarming video of Noida police distributing food and water to people has won over many hearts.
In the video, a Noida cop is seen distributing water bottles and bananas to migrants. The video is from the highway and the Surajpur area in the district
Noida police’s heartwarming gesture wins many hearts. Police seen distributing food and water to #migrants. @noidapolice @dmgbnagar @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/5ybDn5GYPG— Sidhant Mamtany (@SidMamtany) May 16, 2020
Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the illness in Greater Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). This is the fifth coronavirus casualty in the district.