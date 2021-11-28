Gautam Gambhir receives another threat e-mail from ISIS Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gautam Gambhir recieves another threat e-mail from ISIS Kashmir

Former cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday received a third alleged threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The mail warned him of having spies present in the Delhi Police. IPS Shweta Chauhan was also mentioned in the email. "Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta can't uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you", the mail read.

Earlier, he had received two alleged death threats within a span of fewer than 24 hours from ISIS Kashmir prompting the Delhi Police to beef up security at his residence in the national capital.

After receiving the first threat, a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from "ISIS Kashmir" was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday.

The mail read, "We are going to kill you and your family", the officials said.

In the first complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR, and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Special Cell has written to Google seeking information about the account handlers and registered ID through which the alleged emails were sent.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan had said a complaint was received from Gaurav Arora, personal secretary to Gambhir, at Rajendra Nagar police station on Wednesday.

"The complaint alleged that an unidentified person has sent an email on Tuesday on the email ID of Gautam Gambhir threatening to kill him and his family members," she said.

"On receiving the complaint, the district police increased (Gambhir's) personal security as well as the security of his residence in Rajendra Nagar area. The police are currently inquiring into the source of the complaint," the DCP had added.

She had also said the district police has shared necessary details and complaint copy with the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police.

