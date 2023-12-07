Gautam Adani shares pics of world's largest green park project coming up in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : X Adani Group setting up world's largest green energy park in Gujarat's Rann desert

World's largest green park project: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday shared a glimpse of the world’s largest green energy park, which is coming in the Rann of Kutch desert area in Gujarat, covering a vast 726 sq km land mass.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said it will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes. “Proud to play a crucial role in India’s impressive strides in renewable energy as we build the world’s largest green energy park. This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30 GW to power over 20 million homes,” said Adani.

Here are pictures of world’s largest green energy park

He further said that the Adani Group is creating one of the globe’s most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind. “Also, just 150 km away, in our karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe’s most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind. This marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative," he added.

He shared a few pictures where the ongoing large-scale project could be seen taking shape.

Adani Group project

The Adani Group project is anticipated to contribute to India's green energy capacity, aiding in the fulfillment of the country's climate action commitments made at COP (Conference of the Parties).

India made a comprehensive "Panchamrit" pledge at COP26 in 2021, consisting of five ambitious components. These commitments involve achieving 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating 50% of the total energy needs from renewables, reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, decreasing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45%, and ultimately achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2070.

Latest India News