Gangajal is exempted from GST, clarifies CBIC after controversy

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that since Gangajal is part of puja items used by households, such things are exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

October 12, 2023
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday clarified that Gangajal is exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Speaking on the matter, CBIC said, "Gangajal is used in puja by households across the country and puja samagri is exempt under GST." 

"GST on puja samagri was discussed in detail in the 14th and 15th meetings of the GST Council held on 18/19 May 2017 and 3rd June 2017 respectively and decided to keep them in the exempt list. Therefore, all these items have been exempt since the introduction of GST," it said.

