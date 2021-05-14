Gang war in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot jail, three prisoners killed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Three killed in a gang war in Chitrakoot jail

Three inmates were killed in a gang war that broke out at Chitrakoot jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. According to a jail official, an inmate identified as Anshu Dixit shot dead two prisoners Mukim Kala and Merajuddin. Both were considered close to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

According to details available, Jagdish was shot dead by police in a retaliatory firing.

Mukim Kala was transferred to Chitrakoot jail from Saharanpur on administrative grounds, while Merajuddin (Mukim Kala) was shifted here from Varanasi.

Jail officials said that Anshu Dixit held five other inmates captive after killing Kala and Merajuddin and threatened to kill them. The jail officials, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police who rushed to the spot tried to convince him, but as he was unwilling to surrender, the police shot him dead and rescued the prisoners.

The situation is under control now and the district administration has ordered a high-level probe.

