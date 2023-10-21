Gaganyaan Mission, ISRO's flagship human spaceflight, successfully launched from Sriharikota

Follow us on Image Source : X/ISRO ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

The ISRO on Saturday launched the test vehicle which carried payloads related to India’s ambitious human space flight mission Gaganyaan which successfully splashed into the sea later as planned.

The launch was initially ihalted due to bad weather and then due to the failure of the engine of TV-D1 to ignite. The ISRO scientists put the mission on course 75 minutes later when the rocket lifted off and achieved the goal of Crew Module and Crew Escape separation.

TV D1 Mission was fully achieved, ISRO announced. The payloads splashed into the sea later which went as planned.

What did SIRO chief say after successful testing?

The ISRO chief hailed the team for their work in understanding and rectifying the glitch fast and said that it was a big training for the team to prepare for the Gaganyaan programme.

“I am happy that our team could understand and rectify the anomaly fast. Congratulations to everybody. This is a big training for the team here to prepare for the Gaganyaan programme,” he said in his address after the successful test.

The test was initially scheduled to be held at 8 am today which was postponed to 8.30 and then again to 8.45 am due to bad weather. With five seconds to go for the lift-off, the launch was halted due to the glitch.

Somanath explains glitch

Explaining the error, the ISRO chief said, “After going through the nominal lift-off process, there was a bolt issued by the ground computer which detected non-conformance for allowing the engine to continue the thrusting to further go. This happened due to a monitoring anomaly in the system. So we could identify very fast and corrected. To make the stage ready, it took some time to refill the gases. Once that was completed, we went through the proper automatic launch sequence which checked the entire health of the vehicle and finally the mission computer authorised the launch to take off which released the rocket from the launchpad.”

"I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the TV-D1 mission. The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system for the Gaganyaan program through a test vehicle demonstration in which the vehicle went up to a Mach number, which is slightly above the speed of sound and initiated an abort condition for the crew escape system to function. The crew escape system took the crew module away from the vehicle and subsequent operations including the touch-down at the sea have been very well accomplished. and we have a confirmation of the data for all of this," he said.

Latest India News