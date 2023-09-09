G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi announces adoption of G20 leadership declaration as leaders reach consensus

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second session of the G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023 : In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the G20 leaders' declaration after world leaders reached a consensus during the second session of the G20 Summit.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. I announce that this declaration has been adopted. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," he said during the second session of Day 1 of the G20 Summit.

