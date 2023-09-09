Saturday, September 09, 2023
     
  4. G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi announces adoption of G20 leadership declaration as leaders reach consensus

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi announces adoption of G20 leadership declaration as leaders reach consensus

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2023 15:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second session of
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second session of the G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the G20 leaders' declaration after world leaders reached a consensus during the second session of the G20 Summit.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. I announce that this declaration has been adopted. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," he said during the second session of Day 1 of the G20 Summit.

 

