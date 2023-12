Parliament deadlock continues: Full list of 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with suspended MPs during their protest in the Winter session of Parliament.

Amid the continued ruckus in Parliament, as many as 141 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, 49 opposition MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing Winter Session for disrupting proceedings, taking the total tally of suspended MPs in Lok Sabha to 95. The I.N.D.I.A bloc parties had a strength of 138 in Lok Sabha, of which 43 MPs are now left in the House.

Congress' floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress' floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay are among those suspended. The action came after the House faced adjournments, with Opposition members raising slogans and displaying placards over their demands. They have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach on December 13.

List of Opposition MP/MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha on December 14:

1. Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress)

List of 13 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha on December 14:

Ramya Haridas (Congress) Dean Kuriakose (Congress) Hibi Eden (Congress) TN Prathapan (Congress) S Jothimani (Congress) Benny Behanan (Congress) VK Sreekandan (Congress) Mohammad Jawed (Congress) Manickam Tagore (Congress) PR Natarajan (CPI) K Subbarayan (CPI) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) S Venkatesan (CPM)

List of 33 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha on December 18:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) Dr K Jayakumar (Congress) Vijay Vasanth (Congress) Anto Antony (Congress) Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress) Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) Kuttan Pillai Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) Amar Singh (Congress) K Muraleedharan (Congress) Abdul Khaliq (Congress) Saugata Roy (Trinammol Congress) Aparupa Poddar (Trinammol Congress) Prasun Banerjee (Trinammol Congress) Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) Asit Kumar Mal (Trinamool Congress) Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress) Sunil Kumar Mondal (Trinamool Congress) Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (Trinamool Congress) Pratima Mondal (Trinamool Congress) TR Baalu (DMK) A Raja (DMK) Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) CN Annadurai (DMK) Thamizhachi Thangapandian Sumathy (DMK) G Selvam (DMK) Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK) SS Palanimanickam (DMK) S Ramalingam (DMK) ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) K Navaskani (IUML) Kaushalendra Kumar (JDU) NK Premachandran (RSP)

List of 45 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha on December 18:

Jairam Ramesh (Congress) Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress) Pramod Tiwari (Congress) KC Venugopal (Congress) Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) Amee Yajnik (Congress) Naranbhai Rathwa (Congress) Rajani Ashokrao Patil (Congress) Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress) Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) Phulo Devi Netam (Congress) Jebi Mather (Congress) L Hanumanthaiah (Congress) Neeraj Dangi (Congress) Rajmani Patel (Congress) Kumar Ketkar (Congress) GC Chandrasekhar (Congress) Sukhendu Shekhar Roy (Trinamool Congress) Mohd Nadimul Haque (Trinamool Congress) Santunu Sen (Trinamool Congress) Abir Ranjan Biswas (Trinamool Congress) Mausam Noor (Trinamool Congress) Prakash Chik Baraik (Trinamool Congress) Samirul Islam (Trinamool Congress) M Shanmugam (DMK) NR Elango (DMK) Kanimozhi NVN Somu (DMK) MM Abdulla (DMK) R Girirajan (DMK) V Sivadasan (CPM) AA Rahim Khan (CPM) John Brittas (CPM) Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD) Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) Anil Hegde (JDU) Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) Javed Ali Khan (SP) Binoy Viswam (CPI) P Santhosh Kumar (CPI) Mahua Maji (JMM) Jose K Mani (KCM) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan (AGM) Vandana Chavan (NCP)

List of 49 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha today (December 19):

Manish Tewari (Congress) Shashi Tharoor (Congress) Karti Chidambaram (Congress) V Vaithilingam (Congress) Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Congress) Francisco Sardinha (Congress) Adoor Prakash (Congress) Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress) MK Vishnu Prasad (Congress) Ravneet Singh Bittu (Congress) K Sudhakaran (Congress) A Chellakumar (Congress) Muhammad Sadiq (Congress) Jyotsna Mahant (Congress) Jasbir Singh Gill (Congress) Geeta Koda (Congress) Pratibha Singh (Congress) Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka (Congress) Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh (JDU) Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU) Dulal Chandra Goswami (JDU) Mahabali Singh (JDU) Chandeshwar Prasad (JDU) Santosh Kumar (JDU) Giridhari Yadav (JDU) Alok Kumar Suman (JDU) Dileshwar Kamait (JDU) Sunil Kumar (JDU) S Jagathrakshakan (DMK) P Veluchamy (DMK) S Senthil Kumar (DMK) SR Parthiban (DMK) A Ganeshamurthi (DMK) Dhanush M Kumar (DMK) Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Trinamool Congress) Khalilur Rahaman (Trinamool Congress) Mala Roy (Trinamool Congress) Sajda Ahmed (Trinamool Congress) Supriya Sule (NCP) Mohammed Faizal Padippura (NCP) Amol Kolhe (NCP) Farooq Abdullah (JKNC) Hasnain Masoodi (JKNC) Dimple Yadav (SP) ST Hasan (SP) MP Abdussamad Samadani (IUML) Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK) Sushil Kumar Rinku (AAP) Danish Ali (Suspended BSP leader)

ALSO READ: 'Shameful’: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on TMC MP mimicking him, Rahul Gandhi filming it | WATCH

Latest India News