Petrol price cut by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 5 per litre in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Punjab govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 10 & Rs 5

Days after the central government slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Punjab government on Sunday lowered the VAT on the two fuels making them cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per litre in the state. The new rates will be effective from midnight.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting. "We are reducing petrol rate by Rs 10 per litre and diesel rate by Rs 5 per litre from midnight," CM Channi said.

Currently, the petrol and diesel rates in Punjab are Rs 106.20 and Rs 89.83 per litre respectively.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been demanding the state government to reduce tax on fuel to provide relief to consumers.

ALSO READ: Fuel price: 22 states reduce VAT on petrol, diesel. Check revised rates

ALSO READ: Petrol price cut by Rs 6.07, diesel by Rs 11.75 per litre in Delhi

Latest India News