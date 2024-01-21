From development in 2014 to religion in 2024, Modi shifts political agenda every poll year: Shashi Tharoor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting the political agenda every election year.

"Modi contested and won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in the name of development and in 2019 in the name of national security by ordering surgical strikes on Pakistan," he added.

The Congress leader claimed now PM Modi cannot talk of development, following the problems caused to the public due to demonetisation nor can he raise the issue of national security as the government was unable to take back territory occupied by China, Tharoor claimed.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP alleged that the BJP-led government was unable to protect the nation's borders from Chinese encroachment.

"So this time round, the only thing they have is their original cause -- Hindu Hriday Samrat. There is no doubt that would be their propaganda," he said.

Tharoor further contended that the BJP's agenda was always politics.

"On January 22 the PM will officiate the ceremony at Ayodhya, then in February he will inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi and then elections will be announced. That is what I believe and I have said so earlier too," he added.

Tharoor on Congress' strategy

Tharoor said that the Congress plans to point out to the people the problems they are facing daily like scarcity of jobs, price rise and will ask them whether they have benefitted from the development claimed by the Central government.

Tharoor said the Congress felt it was a political programme which is why the party leadership declining the invite to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya,

The Congress MP said that the party has always shown respect for religious beliefs of every individual.

"Each of us have our own religious beliefs and act accordingly. As a party, the stand is very clear. The Prime Minister is officiating what has become a very political exercise and we do not believe that is a good thing," he said.

Asked whether he plans to offer prayers at a temple tomorrow on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Tharoor said, "I go to the temple to pray and not to play politics. "

He said people's faith and religious beliefs were a personal issue and he does not find fault with that.

The Congress MP also found fault with the Central government closing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on January 22 till 2.30 pm saying it would affect the large number of patients always waiting outside it for getting admitted or those requiring urgent medical aid.

"The government should withdraw the order. No hospital should be closed down. If people want to pray or watch the event on TV, that option is always available to them," he said.

Meanwhile, AIIMS in Delhi has decided to remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

(With PTI inputs)

