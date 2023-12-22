India invites French President Emmanuel Macron as 2024 Republic Day chief guest

Follow us on Image Source : FILE French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron is all set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, according to people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Earlier, India had invited US President Joe Biden for his presence at the event but he was unable to travel to New Delhi in January. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti in September had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024.

Possible reasons for Biden's decision to not travel to India are believed to be his State of the Union address in late January or early February, his re-election campaign and the US focus on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, India has decided to host the Quad summit later this year instead of January as earlier planned.

"The Quad Summit in India is proposed to be held later in 2024. We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said sources.

Yet earlier, media reports claimed that India might leaders of the Quad grouping as guests for the Republic Day celebrations next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

