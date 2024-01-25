Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
  Macron India visit LIVE: French President arrives in Jaipur, to hold roadshow with PM Modi
Macron India visit LIVE: French President arrives in Jaipur, to hold roadshow with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron Visit India Live Updates: Macron's visit comes as both sides are looking at finalising mega defence deals for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines. PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day in July 2023.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Jaipur Updated on: January 25, 2024 15:03 IST
France, Emmanuel Macron, Republic Day, Jaipur
Image Source : MEAINDIA/X French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Macron India visit: French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a day before the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year, amid a rapid growth in relations between India and France. PM Modi will welcome the French President at 5:30 pm and the two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

The two leaders will also attempt to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students, according to sources. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks between PM Modi and Macron, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.

 

Live updates :Macron's India visit

  • Jan 25, 2024 2:58 PM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    French President Macron kicks off his two-day visit to India

    French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his two-day visit to India by arriving in Jaipur on Thursday, on the eve of Republic Day. He was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

