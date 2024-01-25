Macron India visit LIVE: French President arrives in Jaipur, to hold roadshow with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : MEAINDIA/X French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Macron India visit: French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a day before the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest of the Republic Day celebrations this year, amid a rapid growth in relations between India and France. PM Modi will welcome the French President at 5:30 pm and the two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

The two leaders will also attempt to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students, according to sources. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks between PM Modi and Macron, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.