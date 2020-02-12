Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh inside food items seized at IGI airport

CISF on Tuesday caught a Dubai bound passenger carrying high amount of foreign currency concealed inside food items at the Terminal 3 of the IGI airport in Delhi. After CISF's intelligence staff observed suspicious activities by the passenger in the check-in area, he was intercepted and inquired.

On inquiry, he revealed his identity as Murad Alam, who has to travel to Dubai via Air India flight.

On suspicion, Murad Alam, who is an Indian citizen, was taken to another checkpoint for a thorough check-up. During this check-up, huge amounts of foreign currencies were found inside cooked mutton pieces, peanuts and biscuits packets and other eatables inside his luggage.

Distribution of currencies found

Saudi riyal 500×445 = 2,22,500, Qatar riyal 100×15= 1,500, Kuwait Dinar 20×06= 1,200, Omani riyal 05×06= 300 & Euro 50×36= 1,800

These currencies sum up to a total of approximately Rs 45 lakh in Indian currency. CISF handed over Alam to the customs department where he will be, in all likeliness, charged with smuggling of foreign currencies.