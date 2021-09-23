All countries should emulate what India has done in climate change: First Solar CEO tells PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : @PMO Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets First Solar CEO Mark Widmar as part of his global CEOs pitch during US visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met First Solar CEO Mark Widmar as part of his pitch to the global CEOs to boost investments in India. The meeting was held on the sidelines of his 3-day US visit during which he will meet President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, attend QUAD Summit, address UNGA besides other meetings.

During interaction with the Prime Minister, First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said that all countries should emulate what India has done in climate change.

PM Narendra Modi and Mark Widmar had a good interaction. He expressed happiness with the Indian policies for climate change and related industries.

PM spoke about the One world, one sun and one grid initiative & its potential. He referred to India’s ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy.

He also emphasized on India’s focus on manufacturing for solar energy and said that Companies in the field of solar energy can take maximum advantage our PLI schemes.

PM also spoke about India’s green hydrogen mission.

CEO and PM both agreed on the enhancement of the manufacturing of Solar in India. This will also benefit the countries in the region.

