PM Modi in US: CEO of Qualcomm keenness to work with India in areas like 5G

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his engagements in the United States by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India. On the first day of his three-day US visit, PM Modi met with the President and CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano R Amon, in Washington DC.

During the meeting, the Qualcomm CEO has expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI, and others. He also spoke about the incredible opportunities in India.

"India is a big market but we also see India as big export market. It’s the right time for India to not only manufacture for the Indian market but also plan to serve the need of other countries." Amon said.

He also expressed interest in partnering with India to work in the field of semiconductors.

The meeting with Qualcomm CEO Amon is said to be important as it could spearhead the launch of 5G in India with Reliance.

Qualcomm chipsets are also popular choices amongst consumers in India when it comes to 5G as well as mobile gaming.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "President & CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano R Amon & PM Modi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other Digital India efforts."

"It was a great meeting. We're so proud of a partnership with India.We talked about 5G & its acceleration. We talked about an incredible opportunity to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as export of technology," Cristiano R Amon told ANI.

PM Modi assured Qualcomm that India will proactively work on the proposals made by them. He stressed that India has the scale for ambitious projects.

"India has prepared 5G standards & urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in case of NAVIK," he said.

Modi is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone.

Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. Three others are Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Ahead of his meeting with the business leaders, Modi had said he would interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India.

