First indigenous kit for COVID-19 developed by National Institute of Virology, Pune

Image Source : TWITTER @DRHARSHVARDHAN First indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 test kit developed by National Institute of Virology, Pune

National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of COVID-19 . Taking on to twitter, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said ,"This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to SARSCoV2 infection."

This robust test will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection pic.twitter.com/pEJdM6MOX6 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai on Sunday recorded its biggest daily increase in Covid-19 cases so far as 509 new infections were reported. The case tally from the city accounted for 76 per cent of all cases in Tamil Nadu, which recorded 669 new cases and three deaths in hospitals.

On the other hand, with 381 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached to 6,923 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73.

At least 49 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Sunday. "The data was compiled from 12 a.m. of May 8 to 12 a.m. of May 9," said the health department.

